Tech-Led Real Estate Brokerage Platform Homesfy Realty Acquires EqServ

Mumbai: Homesfy Realty, has acquired EqServ Pvt.Ltd, a Mumbai-based real estate broking firm, that has been facilitating residential property sales for category A+ developers across the city. EqServ has sold almost 390+ units and onboarded 330+ customers.

Ashish Kukreja, Founder & CEO, Homesfy.in and MyMagnet.io said, “Proptech is the next big sector considering the size of the opportunity. There is healthy consolidation and we want to build momentum with forces coming together. This is just a baby step in this direction.”

Homesfy Realty entered the real estate business in 2011 to simplify the home buying process and make the real estate transaction reliable, trustworthy, and hassle-free. Founded a decade ago, Homesfy quickly became self-sufficient, and expanded to facilitating transactions totalling Rs 1,650 Cr on its platforms in the last financial year.

Rajul Tandon, Founder, EqServ said, “It is important to align the vision and values when two companies come together. With Homesfy, we just felt a natural extension. At EqServ we were restless for growth and we needed a technology-led and fundamentally stronger enterprise to merge with. Our synergies will surely create interesting milestones.”

Under Rajul’s leadership, EqServ has worked for developers like Lodha, Godrej, Runwal, Marathon. With nearly 20 years of professional experience in a variety of industries, including automotive, FMCG, and real estate, Tandon has held notable roles at PropTiger, Square Yards, and Trespect.