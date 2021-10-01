Air India Back With The Tata Group | Tata Sons Ltd is said to have won the bid for the debt-laden state-run airline Air India. The Tatas which also control Jaguar Land Rover and have a majority stake in AirAsia India, had submitted a bid for Air India earlier this month. The other bidder was SpiceJet Ltd. owner Ajay Singh.

A panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons's bid.

Air India incurs a loss of Rs 20 Crore on a daily basis and this has led to an accumulation of Rs 70,000 crore loss to the government.

The government had tried to auction a majority of the stake almost three years ago, but there were no bidders.

The auction was also announced several times and the deadline was extended even despite the pandemic.

As per reports, Air India has some lucrative assets, including valued slots at London’s Heathrow airport, a fleet of more than 100 planes and its trained pilots and crew. Air India Express and its 50 percent stake in AI-SATS, the ground handling company will also be part of what the group will get as part of the takeover.

Air India was originally called Tata Airlines and was established in 1932 by the legendary industrialist and philanthropist J.R.D. Tata, who was also India’s first licensed pilot.

It was nationalized around the time of India’s independence in 1947.

The finance ministry and Tata Sons declined to comment on this news.

(Bloomberg Inputs)

Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government's decision as and when it is taken, tweeted the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.