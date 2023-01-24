Bangalore: Tata Power, one of India’s largest and fastest growing EV charging solutions providers, has signed an agreement with GAIL Gas Limited, (a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, to install DC fast charging points at two of GAIL Gas CNG retail outlets (CNG stations) in Bengaluru.

The partnership is in line with Tata Power's commitment to encourage and promote electric mobility across the country and GAIL Gas' commitment to deliver convenience to its customers who wish to switch to E-vehicles.

Tata Power is a pioneer in the EV charging space and runs an expansive network of over 3600 charging points across 450+ cities, covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres, and highways. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system: public charging, captive charging, home charging, workplace charging, and ultra-rapid chargers for buses. In the next 5 years, Tata Power plans to install 25000 public EV charging stations across the length and breadth of the country. GAIL Gas Limited is a leading City Gas Distribution company in India implementing CGD projects in 25 Geographical Areas along with its JVs covering 50 Districts.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "We are happy to collaborate with GAIL Gas Limited since they share our commitment to sustainable mobility. EV owners in Bengaluru will benefit from the growing availability for chargers as this partnership will make charging stations more accessible to them and lessen range anxiety."

Shri Raman Chadha, CEO GAIL Gas added, " We have always been on promoting the futuristic fuel mission and are committed to providing convenience to the people in our authorized geographical area at their doorstep. EV charging facility at our CNG station is yet another step in this direction."

The partnership aims to make sustainable travel choices available to all, through a seamless charging infrastructure which is at par with the conventional fuel infrastructure. It is also in line with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to charging points.