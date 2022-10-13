Tata Power to Develop 4MWp Solar Project at Tata Motors' Pune plant

New Delhi: Tata Power Trading Company Limited (TPTCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies and 75F Smart Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. have signed an agreement to jointly promote building automation and energy-efficiency solutions in the commercial building space across industry verticals like IT/ITeS, BFSI Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Government and Retail. The association will greatly help businesses optimize their energy consumption and usage.

With this collaboration, TPTCL and 75F shall jointly offer solutions in the space of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) optimization and smart building automation powered by cutting edge technologies like IoT, cloud and AI/ML. These solutions shall help commercial buildings with centrally air-conditioned spaces attain assured savings on their HVAC energy consumption, which typically constitutes 50% or more of total building energy consumption, along with intelligent automation, analytics, and actionable insights regarding their facility and portfolio data.

Tata Power Trading Company holds a Category-I Trading License and is engaged in the business of energy sourcing, trading, and energy efficiency services. TPTCL is also a Grade-1 ESCO certified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

75F Smart Innovations, provides a full-stack, IoT-based Building Management System that includes sensors, zone controllers, master controllers, an integrated Building Intelligence Solution (BIS) and sophisticated portfolio analytics. 75F’s vertically integrated hardware and software work out of the box to improve comfort and indoor air quality while significantly reducing building energy consumption.

Deepinder Singh, Founder and CEO, 75F Inc. U.S.A., stated that he was looking forward to greater penetration across India with the Tata Power Trading collaboration. “We seek to solve the growing challenges of energy wastage and the need for automation across the world. Toward this end, we’re delighted to associate with a globally renowned company like Tata Power Trading, on a joint mission to deliver on a triple bottom line: making people more productive, companies more profitable, and the planet more sustainable.”

Due to increased economic activity, power consumption in commercial establishments has increased manifold. The use of energy conservation solutions can significantly help reduce costs and result in energy savings for businesses/building owners. The move is in alignment with the Energy Conservation Act, which mandates commercial buildings to follow the energy efficiency code. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had in 2017 launched the Energy Conservation Buildings Code (ECBC) for commercial buildings.

Mr Sanjay Banga, President - T&D, Tata Power, said, “Collaborating with 75F unfolds avenues for TPTCL for greater adoption & propagation of energy efficiency initiatives. Implementation of smart technology will enable a smooth transition to sustainable alternatives for commercial building segment."

Mr. Gaurav Burman, APAC President, 75F Smart Innovations India Pvt Ltd., pointed out, “Across 1.8 billion sq. mts of commercial real estate in India, there is an estimated energy savings potential of 7 billion KWh, without replacing any equipment at all! With climate change staring us in the face, commercial energy costs are among the top 10 highest in the world, the customer need is there, the technology solution is there & with Tata Power Trading-75F’s innovative go-to-market model, we believe the means are also there, to make a change.”

Mr Tarun Katiyar, CEO, Tata Power Trading Company Limited, said, “Entering into tie-up with 75F unfolds avenues for Tata Power Trading for greater adoption & propagation of energy efficiency initiatives. Use of smart technology can even convert existing building more eco-friendly and energy efficiency, that make environment more sustainable and healthier for occupants”