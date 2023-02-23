MUMBAI: Following the blockbuster response received at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today, announced the arrival of its new league of DARK products. Enhancing its successful SUV range even further, this new series comprises of a more upmarket rendition of India’s no. 1 SUV – the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV – the Harrier, and its flagship SUV – the Safari.

Extending the lineage of the iconic DARK philosophy, these new products are enhanced with the most premium features seen yet, in the company’s passenger vehicles portfolio. With an adaptive User Interface boasting of a new look and feel, a desirable larger Infotainment Screen of 26.03 cm and 10 new ADAS features, the DARK range promises to be the best companion for a progressive customer who wants to make a statement. Further complimenting the already established strong design, these SUVs exude dynamism through the newly added Carnelian Red highlights, giving its customers an exclusive feel of premium-ness combined with a bold look. Launched at an attractive price point (All-India, ex-showroom price), the new DARK range meets the BS6 Phase II emission norms, featuring RDE and E20-compliant engines.

Price

Customers can now experience and book their favorite DARK SUV from their nearest authorized Tata Motors dealership at a nominal amount of INR 30,000.

Enhancements

The Harrier and the Safari DARK flaunt Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Piano Black Grille with Zircon Red accents, R18 Charcoal Black Alloys with Red Calipers along with Dark logo on the fenders. The interiors are further accentuated with an exquisite Carnelian Red Interior theme which comes alive with the Carnelian Red Leatherette seats with diamond style quilting, complimenting grab handles on doors and central console, DARK logo on the headrest, Steel black front dashboard design and Piano black accents on steering wheel, console and doors.

These OMEGARC twins are further made irresistible as they now come enhanced with the most premium features available across the company’s passenger vehicles range. Top of the line advanced upgrades such as 200+ Voice commands in 6 languages, 6 Way powered Driver seats with Memory and Welcome function, 360° Surround View System, 17.78 cms Digital TFT Instrument Cluster, 26.03 cm HARMAN Touchscreen infotainment and ADAS for advanced safety, to name a few. Furthermore, the Safari amps a bit higher by pleasing its customers with add-ons such the 4 way powered Co-Driver seats with electric Boss mode and Majestic sunroof with mood lighting.

The Nexon with its segment leading features now wows its customers with its new DARK persona. Continuing the DARK theme, the exterior continues to be draped in the Bold Oberon Black body color with interesting elements like Zircon red inserts in the front grille, the DARK logo on the fenders in red color along with R16 Blackstone alloy wheels. The interior elaborates the whole feel with its Carnelian Red theme, Leatherette seats, steel black front dashboard design, and red accents on steering wheel, console and doors.

Adding to the entire package and gifting its customers with peace of mind, the DARK range of SUVs will now feature the new standard warranty of 3 years/ 1 Lakh KM (whichever is earlier). Aimed to provide the perfect blend of tasteful design, luxury, and practicality, the DARK SUVs are sure to elevate and make for a desirable addition one’s lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch of these statement SUVs, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, “The DARK range of SUVs marks the new expression of the very successful DARK philosophy. Boosted with features and experiences like ADAS, highly responsive 26.03 cm display Infotainment, coupled with an overall seamless User Interface, these new products are designed for the new gen customers of today who are looking for a user friendly, advanced, safe and high-tech featured companion. I am confident that these new superlative product additions will further cement our position as India’s leading SUV player”.

