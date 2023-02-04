Tata Motors announces a ‘National Exchange Carnival’ for its customers.

Key Highlights:

12-day exchange and upgrade campaign will offer attractive benefits on all Tata Cars and UVs to customers across the country

Exchange benefits up to INR 60,000 on select models

The Carnival will begin today and continue till 15th February 2023, across 250 Cities

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer, today announced the commencement of its National Exchange Carnival across the country. During this mega carnival, customers can avail attractive benefits on all Tata Cars and UVs, by visiting any Tata Motors dealership. With exchange benefits up to INR 60,000 on select models, this mega carnival will be held till 15th February 2023, at Tata Motors authorized dealerships across 250 cities as a part of this customer centric initiative.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “At Tata Motors, we continuously strive to understand the customer needs and offer them a delightful experience. Aligned to this plan, we are announcing the commencement of a 12 day long National Exchange Carnival for customers, by offering them a hassle-free evaluation of their existing cars through our wide network of preowned car business, Tata Motors Assured. I am confident that the National Exchange Carnival will help our consumers in easily upgrading to their favourite Tata car, in turn experiencing the best combination of design, drive and safety that we have on offer.”

Tata Motors’ Assured is the company’s in house pre-owned car programme that has been providing customers with a one-stop solution to exchange their existing cars for new Tata cars. Since its inception in 2009, this pre-owned car programme has been excelling in providing all prospective buyers attractive benefits.