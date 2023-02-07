Tamannaah Bhatia Joins The Bandwagon Of Myntra’s Brand Ambassadors

Myntra announces its association with the celebrated actor and fashionista, Tamannaah Bhatia, as its brand ambassador, further raising the celebrity quotient associated with one of India’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle shopping destinations. Tamannaah will be seen in Myntra’s latest brand campaign which is slated to go live shortly. Along with Vijay Deverakonda, who continues to be one of Myntra’s brand ambassadors, the popular actors who are adored for their fashion sense as they are for their acting acumen, are all set to create a unique and impactful brand campaign for Myntra.

Myntra’s latest brand campaign ‘Be Extraordinary Everyday’, with fashion taking center stage, is targeted at fashion-forward shoppers across the nation, while positioning Myntra as the destination that enables people to elevate their everyday fashion and style with access to the best of branded fashion.

With super hit movies across Indian cinema, Tamannaah’s versatility, acting prowess and panache, along with her fresh fashion style, have earned her a loyal fan base pan-India. Her extensive social media following will further aid in driving conversations for Myntra.

Tamannaah joins an ensemble of superstars which includes Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Vijay Deverakonda in representing Myntra, further strengthening the platform's connect with the nation's cinema landscape and positioning Myntra as the go-to destination for the latest on-trend looks and fashion.

Vijay Deverakonda was announced as Myntra’s brand ambassador in 2021. He has since successfully been able to support the brand in driving narratives across the men’s wear category and endorsing the platform to help it meet the fashion demands of India’s fashion-forward consumers. His craft, fashion persona, and relatable everyday content on his social media channels have earned him a huge fan following across the country.

As part of this campaign, Myntra will also engage with top influencers from across India, to create exciting and relevant content to connect with consumers including in non-metros.

Speaking on the announcement of the brand ambassadors, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “We are extremely happy to announce the onboarding of Tamannaah as our brand ambassador, and are looking forward to an impactful association. Fashion is at the center of what we do. Tamannaah’s joining Myntra’s constellation of star brand ambassadors, as she is set to represent Myntra in the south and beyond, is poised to make this campaign even bigger. For the men's wear category, our association with Vijay has been a huge success and shall continue to enable Myntra to build a deeper relationship with his fans across the country.”

Speaking of the association, Tamannaah Bhatia, said, “It’s so exciting to be associated with a brand that is a pioneer in the space of fashion! Glad to be a part of Myntra’s brand campaigns, making fashion even more accessible to my fans across the country, and helping them elevate their everyday style with Myntra.”