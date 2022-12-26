Take a Break from Work: New Year Gift to Employees from Startups

As 2022 draws to a close and employees return physically to offices, many startups are giving their staff leaves to ring in 2023 after two tough pandemic years.

Startups have identified the most coveted perks that employees value as a festive season gift are paid leaves. Some startups have already shut their offices from December 25 to 31 while the other companies have given seven day paid leaves to their employees to recharge and refreshes them for a more enriching 2023.

A Philippines cosmetics company gifted its employees five days of additional paid leaves as part of a Christmas hamper.

Companies like Patagonia (a clothing brand) and Airbnb have already been offering employees additional paid leaves to help them recharge and care for their overall well-being, a report said.

The Good Glamm Group, South Asia’s largest Content-Creator-Commerce conglomerate, has announced a paid weeklong holiday for its staff for the second time, starting December 25 2022 to January 1, 2023.

Also Read: Mark These Long Weekends in 2023 on Your Calendar