TAFE Launches Massey Ferguson 244 - Puddling Special Tractors for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Indian tractor major and world’s third-largest tractor manufacturer,TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, launched the Massey Ferguson 244 DI – Puddling Special tractors in the 44 hp range, for paddy cultivation. Yet another revolutionary product from TAFE, the Massey Ferguson 244 comes in two variants - The MF 244 DI PM with that excels in dry land or shallow puddling, and the MF 244 PD that works wonders with deep mud puddling. Launched for the Andhra Pradesh markets currently, the MF 244 is yet another customer-centric offering from TAFE that provides more power and greater value, while delivering high versatility, excellent performance, bigger savings and better productivity.

The MF 244 tractors besides excelling in puddling is ideally suited for a variety of applications like the reversible mouldboard plough, thresher, baler and for heavy-duty haulage. This benchmark product is powered by the all new 44 hp Simpson Super Torque engine, dependable and durable Maxx oil immersed brakes, exclusive Powervator clutch, Ultra Planetary Plus technology, equipped with superior MF Intellisense hydraulics and the segment best 1700 kgf lift capacity.

Making the toughest of jobs easier, the Simpson Super Torque engine in the MF 244 provides more power, more torque, higher fuel efficiency and an expected annual savings of up to Rs. 60,000 on fuel cost. Its globally renowned Massey Intellisense hydraulics ensure minimum load on the tractor, uniform tillage and reduced wheel slippage for effortless puddling and longer life of the tractor.

TAFE’s proven engineering expertise of over 60 years, its deep knowledge and understanding of the tractor industry, has helped create this customer-centric product for the Indian farmers. With the introduction of the Puddling Special MF 244, TAFE demonstrates the prowess of Indian engineering and its commitment to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh.