Syrma SGS Technology Awarded for Contribution in IoT Products Manufacturing In India

At the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" event, Syrma SGS Technology Limited, today received recognition from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with an appreciation award for their outstanding contributions in manufacturing IoT products in India. The event was hosted by MeitY and the government of India to celebrate the achievements of Indian companies in the digital technology space.

"Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav" is a joint initiative of the Government of India and MeitY to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and lay down the roadmap for the future. The event highlights India’s journey of digital transformation and fuels the spirit of self-reliance in the fields of technology and communication. The award ceremony aims to recognise India’s best achievements in the digital space, including investments, women's empowerment in electronics, startups, domestic champions (smartphones, laptops, IoT devices, and more).

Commenting on this recognition, Dr Sreeram Srinivasan, CEO, Syrma SGS Technology, said, "We are delighted and rightfully feel honoured to receive this award from our Ministry and Government in recognition of our achievements and future potential. This adds to our recent recognition in qualifying for the PLI schemes in the Telecom and White Goods segments. A timely award that helps us gain momentum and contribute to the government’s Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) roadmap and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative."