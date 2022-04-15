Synchrony and United Way Hyderabad Team to Support ICU Ward in Armoor Community Health Centre, Nizamabad District

Hyderabad, 15 April 2022: Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company in collaboration with United Way Hyderabad, today announced that Synchrony will support a 10-bed ICU Ward in Armoor Community Health Centre, Nizamabad District, to help improve healthcare infrastructure, providing critical care to those in need.

The Armoor Community Health Centre is the main health facility for the communities in the Armoor Mandal of Nizamabad and provides primary care for the population but has no critical care support. In case of an emergency or need for specialised care, the nearest tertiary hospital is the Nizamabad District Hospital, which is around 30-50 km away. In the rural and mostly tribal areas, the Armoor Community Health Centre is the main facility for health-related emergencies. This 10-bed ICU setup would support the current requirement to develop health centre infrastructure.

Speaking about the initiative, Kameswari Gangadharabhatla, Vice President – Human Resources – Asia Diversity & Recruitment COE Leader, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of having good health infrastructure with emergency care and intensive care facilities at public hospitals in cities and in districts at the Mandal level. Synchrony is helping to better equip the health services by supporting the set up of a 10-bed ICU in the Armoor Community Medical Centre, Nizamabad District. We are glad to partner with United Way Hyderabad on this important initiative."

Ms Rekha Srinivasan, CEO of United Way Hyderabad (UNH), said, "United Way of Hyderabad is proud to partner with Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Hospital at Armoor, Nizamabad to create a fully functional 10 bed ICU, equipped with oxygen and versatile ventilators with generous support from Synchrony." We hope that this facility proves useful during the rising cases of COVID-19 (Omicron) and helps save many more lives during the next 10 years."

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary for Society for Cyberabad Security Council, who lent support for this initiative, said, "SCSC has been leading relief and response efforts across the state of Telangana during the pandemic. Synchrony's support to set up a 10 bedded ICU ward has had a very positive impact on meeting the health care needs of a large population in and around Armoor, Nizamabad."

Previously, Synchrony teamed with the United Way to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure of government hospitals in Telangana and the cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi. This partnership enabled UWH to provide 24 multipara monitors, 5 para cardiac monitors, Scanray-TrueScan S500, 100 CPAP machines, 2970-NRBM masks, 150000-RAT Kits, 40 oxygen concentrators, 10L, 220 oxygen flowmeters, 220 B-Type oxygen cylinders, and 1 RNA extractor for Adilabad district to Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporations (TSMSIDC).

Synchrony also extended support through United Way Mumbai to improve public health infrastructure and support low-income communities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This enabled United Way Mumbai to provide 35 Fowler beds, 13 oxygen concentrators, 6000 PPE kits, and 22,396 N-95 masks to three hospitals in Mumbai. In addition, to compensate for the loss of income faced by communities due to the pandemic, 626 families of daily wage earners, small business owners, and self-employed people were provided with family essentials kits. These kits consist of enough food and hygiene items to suffice a family of four to five members for a month.

With the support of United Way Bengaluru, Synchrony provided 35 oxygen cylinders, 30 Bi-pap machines, and a ventilator to government medical colleges and hospitals in three districts of Karnataka.

Synchrony provided 15 ceiling-mounted air purification systems to LNJP Hospital in collaboration with United Way Delhi to upgrade the post-COVID-19symptom care facility and reduce transmissivity levels. Supported the Indira Gandhi Hospital to increase the capacity of its neo-natal and paediatric ICU ward with two ventilators, two infant warmers, five syringe pumps, five infusion pumps, two multi-papa monitors, and 3450 N95 masks for the frontline workers.