SVP Global Ventures Records Sustained Growth Despite Pandemic

Mumbai: SVP Global Ventures Ltd, one of the fastest-growing multinational cotton yarn manufacturers in the country and a leading manufacturer of Combed Compact cotton yarn, declared its Q1FY22 results. The Company sustained the growth posted in the last 2 quarters despite the second wave of COVID 19, which affected the manufacturing industry adversely; despite the decline in revenue, EBITDA and PAT margins increased.

The income for Q1FY22 stood at 411.85 crs. The Company’s EBITDA stood at 91.38 crs in Q1FY22, with margins increasing from 16.4% in Q4FY21 to 22.19%. The PAT of the Company for Q1FY22 stood at 39.18 crs, increasing from 6.74% in Q4FY21 to 9.51%, maintaining the growth trajectory.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project-related issues, are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.