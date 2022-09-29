Suzlon Energy Limited 1,200 Crore Rights Issue to Open on October 11, 2022

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy Limited, one of India’s top manufacturers in the wind component manufacturing segment as per capacity and are one of the top renewable O&M service providers in India, as per capacity serviced (Source: CRISIL Report), announces the opening of its ₹1,200 crore Rights Issue, on October 11, 2022.

The Company will issue up to 2,400,000,000 partly paid-up Equity Shares for cash, at a price of ₹5 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of ₹3 per Rights Equity Share) aggregating up to ₹1,200 crore* on a rights basis to its eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 5 rights equity shares for every 21 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders on the record date, that is on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The last date of on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is October 14, 2022.

*Assuming full subscription and receipt of all call monies with respect to Rights Equity Shares

Issue Schedule:

# Eligible Equity Shareholders are requested to ensure that renunciation through off-market transfer is completed in such a manner that the Rights Entitlements are credited to the demat account of the Renouncees on or prior to the Issue Closing Date.

* Our Board or a duly authorised committee thereof will have the right to extend the Issue Period as it may determine from time to time but not exceeding 30 days from the Issue Opening Date (inclusive of the Issue Opening Date). Further, no withdrawal of Application shall be permitted by any Applicant after the Issue Closing Date.

The Promoters and Promoter Group have confirmed their participation and they will be fully subscribing to the extent of their rights entitlement.

The funds raised through the Issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes, subject to receipt of consent from our lenders.

Inga Ventures Private Limited is the lead manager to the Issue.