Sustainability & Craftasmanship: Lexus India Partners With LDAI'23 Winner Nirantharaa

Bangalore: Striving towards reviving and celebrating Indian craftsmanship & sustainability in its truest form, Lexus India collaborates with its LDAI’23 conceptual category winner - Nirantharaa as gifting partner. Further to the support announced for its LDAI’23 conceptual category winner, Lexus India takes another step towards supporting the design community to make a sustainable business model for themselves.

Embodying similar ethos, the two brands seek to bring out and communicate emotions, stories, tradition, and passion. Nirantharaa’s vision is centered around reviving and strengthening the traditional Indian art and crafts, by supporting local art & artisans for future generations. It aims to do so by bringing an elevated sense of design, inspired by the rich history and symbols across the Indian sub-continent transcending across time. These stories and inspiration then translate into aesthetically beautiful products. Nirantharaa works towards communicating a sense of purpose and belongingness of the country’s rich culture and heritage. Working with more than 100 artisans, across multiple states, crafts and art forms, the brand is working towards providing an economically sustainable means to the artisans by showcasing their art and craft through elevated designs. Nirantharaa is a design driven social enterprise, centered around crafting a social impact while incorporating sustainable elements that bring out the design elements and customs of India.

Echoing similar values, Lexus Design Award India is a platform encouraging and supporting designers from across the country. Showcasing their creativity and forte, Lexus India has always dedicated their efforts towards developing the design landscape with a focus towards nurturing a better tomorrow. Commemorating craftsmanship, betterment of the society and supporting new businesses, the collaboration between the two brands seek to nurture and grow the design talent across India.

On behalf of Nirantharaa, Revathy Mandanna and Adarsh Natarajan, two of the five founders said, “For a design-led brand like Nirantharaa, with a vision to revive and strengthen Indian Art and Craft forms through aesthetically beautiful products inspired by stories and symbols from our rich history, it is a matter of honor to be awarded the prestigious Lexus Design Award India under the Open Category for our design that promotes social Inclusivity. It gets even better when Lexus India, whose brand and design philosophy closely resonates with that of Nirantharaa, decides to partner and support us in our journey. We are extremely happy and proud of this association and welcome this partnership”

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said “It gives us utmost pleasure to be collaborating with a brand such as Nirantharaa, that encourages design & traditional craftsmanship giving the design talent in the country an opportunity to showcase their capabilities to the world. Having curated a space of empowering and associating with new businesses, Lexus India is elated to support brands that deliver a story and purpose, in light towards developing society and crafting a better tomorrow. We hope to cherish our country’s talented artisans and create a sense of purpose for a thriving and fulfilled society”.

Lexus is constantly trying to provide amazing experiences to its guests across India through its physical presence in 13 cities with 15 guest touch points and with the recently introduced Lexus Virtual Dome – a state of the art virtual guest experience centre hosted on the Lexus India website.