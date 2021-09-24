Superstar Mahesh Babu Brand Ambassador of Big C

Big C launched its first store in 2002 in Vijayawada with an aim to provide the best sales and services in mobile store retail when the mobile market penetration is only 2%. Yet, Big C chose uncompromising consistency in customer service and satisfaction. The mobile retail store was responsible for allowing the customers to experience the mobile phones through touch and ease of operation before buying the phone. This has helped Big C grow enormously in popularity. Today, 19 years later, Big C is over 250 stores strong network in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu catering to the needs of our loyal customer base of over three crores

With Big C having public patronage and one of the best business values, it carved a niche in the hearts of consumers with exceptional service, which has made them the No.1 mobile brand in A.P. and Telangana with over 30% market share. The brand is also a frontrunner in unique promotional campaigns.

Big C has now signed up Super Star Mahesh Babu as the brand ambassador for Big C. Known for his unique style and approach towards his characters in the films, there is a lot of enthusiasm about the campaigns the brand will create with superstar Mahesh Babu.

Big C is the first mobile retail brand to have film actors as its brand ambassadors. For the first time in the brand’s 19 year history, we have a superstar as a brand ambassador. From its inception, Big C has the highest share of the mobile phones sold in both A.P. and Telangana. All of the popular mobile phone companies launch their products, with Big C having over 3 crores loyal customers. This massive success is an outcome of our untiring commitment to our customers, earning us several accolades and recognitions in the past 19 years.

A widespread, strong network of stores and logistics teams enables us to deliver your mobile phones within 90 minutes after placing the order. Our delivery executives give a demo presentation where the customers experience what they are buying and then purchase. This exclusive service, quick delivery promise and emphasis on buyer satisfaction set us apart from the other eCommerce websites.

Big C Set to launch another 100 stores in 1 year and is focusing on Tier 4 and Tier 5 locations. The motto for this strategic move is to make the latest mobile and electronic technology available for customers from small towns and villages. Big C is looking at the big picture, a long-term plan where smartphones and laptops will soon become a "must-have" for everyone. Alternatively, Big C is also looking at creating employment opportunities for young talent from Tier 4 and Tier 5 locales with the current strength of over 2000 employees. Recruiting another 500 employees. What started as a store offering mobile products has now forayed into other sectors as well. Big C now has smart televisions, laptops, smartwatches, and accessories along with smart phones, what not its philosophy its self speaks THINK BIG THINK BIG C.

The Directors of Big C Mr Swapna Kumar, Mr G.Balaji Reddy, Mr Kailash Lakhyani, and Mr Gautham Reddy also presented at the meet.