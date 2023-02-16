Sukhbir Singh is General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad – Novotel Hyderabad Airport is pleased to announce the appointment of Sukhbir Singh as the new General Manager. Sukhbir brings a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in the hospitality industry and financial consulting services. The experience encompasses a thorough understanding of hotel operations, sales and marketing, business development, relationship management, and the general functioning of a successful hotel.

Sukhbir’s background includes a strong track record in managing hotels, maximizing revenue and improving guest satisfaction. He has worked with several renowned hotels within the Accor Group, ITC Hotels, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts and more. Sukhbir has a deep understanding of the industry and has a passion for hospitality with his commitment to providing guests with exceptional experiences.

As General Manager, Sukhbir will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of hotel operations, from ensuring guest satisfaction to managing the hotel's finances. He will also lead a team of talented professionals, working together to drive the success of the hotel.

Prior to this position, Sukhbir has worked at Novotel Hyderabad Airport as the Director of Sales and Marketing from 2011 to 2013, and then as the Executive Assistant Manager from 2013 to 2014. Through the trajectory of his career, he has excelled in challenging environments and has a proven track record of launching and repositioning hotels, improving employee engagement, and achieving high guest satisfaction scores. Sukhbir is a graduate of the GM Pass Asia Pacific program and has received immense recognition for his work in the industry.

Sukhbir said, “I am honored to join Novotel Hyderabad Airport as its new General Manager. I’m a firm believer in all that this spectacular property has to offer and I look forward to working with the talented team here to contribute to the hotel’s continued success.”

Also Read: Demand for Club Drug MDMA Up in Hyderabad