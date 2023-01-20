Sudha Reddy Attends Sabyasachi's Launch Event

Hyderabad: Fashionista and philanthropist, Sudha Reddy of the MEIL Group was recently spotted in the company of reputed fashion designer Sabyasachi who launched his iconic jewellery line in Hyderabad through an intimate gathering of influential ladies from the city. The duo were seen exchanging pleasantries over lunch which was hosted at 101 Dining Table. Reddy was one of the special guests at the private do and was seen arriving like royalty at the launch venue in a horse drawn carriage wearing a striking ensemble comprising of a Neeta Lulla bespoke gown and Dolce & Gabbana accessories.

