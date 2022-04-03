Study Queensland presents an exciting gamut of opportunities for students at Gold Coast, Australia

Post the India-Australia PM’s welcoming strategic initiatives for both the countries, education is becoming an essential factor for bilateral relations. With boundaries opening up and ease in travel restrictions, the country is welcoming international students and travellers and revising various visa, work rights, and student support policies. To combat any concerns about the transition from virtual classrooms to on campus study, doubts and concerns, Study Gold Coast, supported by Study Queensland hosted two Destination Showcase events to highlight the plethora of opportunities accessible on Gold Coast for Indian students.

As agencies, individual counsellors and consultants play a crucial role for students who pursue studies abroad, the event communicated a horizon of opportunities offered on the Gold Coast and addressed their queries. The event emerged as a one-stop destination for the attendees to learn more about the Gold Coast and have their concerns about the higher education scenario in Australia resolved.

Elaborating the discussed topics at the event, Mathew Johnston, Minister Counsellor (Education and Research) for South Asia, Australian High Commission said ‘Education is the flagship sector of the bilateral relationship. Our two Prime Ministers met recently reaffirming their commitment to the Australia India-Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) With a view to expanding and optimizing the long-standing India Australia education and skilling relationship and acknowledging the different systems in the two countries for the recognition of education qualifications.

Seconding the Minister’s address, Ms. Jennine Tax, Head of Partnerships & Trade, Study Gold Coast, said, “I am extremely delighted on receiving such a good response from the industry stakeholders. The primary motive of this on-ground event was to present the gamut of courses to counsellors with an opportunity to explore and in turn share the suitable courses along with the job prospects when students seek guidance. The attendees interacted directly with the key representatives of higher education institutions. Presently over 100 agents, individual counsellors and consultants attended the events.”

Representatives at the event covered a wide gamut of queries that ranged from admission and post-study stay options, grants and scholarships for students, employable industries, salary expectations for graduates in different sectors, etc. Health, business and tourism courses witnessed the most interest and had the highest queries from the attendees.

Further explaining the benefits of studying in Gold Coast, Queensland, Ms. Remya Mohanakrishnan, Head International Education & Training, Trade & Investment Queensland, said, “Gold Coast in Queensland not only provides high quality education and training, but also ensures suitable employment on completion of the respective courses. Besides, a post-study work rights up to 4 years is offered to students to explore employment opportunities as per their desired career roles. In addition to opening up the job market for youth, the education route will simultaneously fulfil the shortage of skills. Individuals can also consider working part-time whilst studying and earn while they learn. Also, here students get perks like travel grants, affordable and safe living, anytime support for queries, etc.”

Pursuing higher education and vocational programmes, students will have access to high quality infrastructure and course of study that set their future career path and make them highly employable in Australia and beyond. Moreover, for students arriving this year between June and September 2022, they will be eligible to apply for an AUD$500 travel grant towards their airfare. (conditions apply) https://www. studygoldcoast.org.au/iym/

To elaboratively explain all the offerings to the catalysts i.e., counsellors and consultants, Study Gold Coast, with utmost support of Study Queensland organized in-person, interactive events in Delhi & Mumbai with active presence of key officials from Bond University, Southern Cross University and Griffith University.