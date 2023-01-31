STT GDC India Partners O2 Power for Supply of Renewable Energy to Data Centre in Bengaluru

● O2 Power will supply renewable energy from its Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH) project of 201.1 MWac in Karnataka

● India’s leading data centre operator will rely primarily on renewable energy to continue its prudent growth

● Having pledged carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, STT GDC India has already achieved ~36% renewable usage across its business and is working towards increasing this to ~60% over the next 4 years

● With 21 operational facilities across nine cities, this commitment towards renewable energy is one of the largest in the country by a data centre operator

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) today announced a partnership with O2 Renewable Energy (IV) Private Limited, a subsidiary of O2 Energy SG Pte. Ltd., Singapore (henceforth referred to as O2 Energy) to obtain renewable energy under a captive structure. This renewable energy will power STT GDC India’s Bengaluru facility in the state of Karnataka.

Announcing the partnership, Sumit Mukhija, CEO at STT GDC India said, "Environment, Social and Governance are at the core of whatever we do as we continue to contribute towards achieving inclusive and responsible growth. From designing and constructing green buildings to tapping renewable energy and implementing innovative and efficient cooling technologies in our data centres, sustainability remains an imperative as we grow and expand. We firmly believe that sustainability is a responsibility that we share with our partners, customers and government and will work closely with these stakeholders as we strive to achieve carbon-neutral data centre operations across our facilities in India by 2030. This partnership with O2 Power, one of India’s leading renewable energy platforms, further demonstrates our resolve in adopting and promoting sustainable best practices in our facilities and steering the overall sector in the same direction. We are also actively collaborating with regulators, government and energy generation firms and exploring opportunities and frameworks eventually achieve carbon-neutral data centre operations across our facilities in India by 2030

Rakesh Garg, co-founder and head of wind vertical, O2 Power said: "STT GDC India is a prestigious client in O2 Power’s growing C&I portfolio. This strengthens customer confidence in our execution and delivery capabilities. O2 Power is geared towards making green and clean power available to businesses across scale, size and segment.”

Following its ESG Strategy, STT GDC India is committed to operating carbon-neutral data centres by 2030. Additionally, as part of its sustainability efforts, STT GDC India currently sources about 36% of the energy used in all of its facilities from renewable sources, making it one of the largest users of renewable sources among data centre operators in India. By 2026, we expect to achieve a yearly reduction of over 380,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions through a combination of our best practices and operational excellence, and cooperation with renewable energy suppliers and partners including O2 Power. This carbon reduction is equivalent to eliminating almost 25,000 passenger cars from the roads in a single year. The company is working towards taking the share of renewable energy to ~60% over the next four years.