Strengthening its Presence, FreshToHome Unveils 20 New Stores in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bengaluru: Making its presence felt across the Indian subcontinent, FreshToHome is all set to launch 20 brand new Powered by FreshToHome stores in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The world’s largest fully integrated online brand in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, FreshtoHome has inaugurated stores at Kempapura, Boopasandra, Koramangala, Brookefields, and TC Palya, among other locations with the aim of providing its customers with ‘100% Fresh, 0% Chemicals’.

As demand for quality and preservative-free meat and seafood at an affordable price is growing, these new touch points will serve the customers looking for convenience. The company has constantly strived towards its brand promise to offer only products that are 100% fresh to its customers, right at their doorsteps. The brand makes available products sourced directly from 3000+ fishermen and farmers across 300 coasts and farms in India.

Based on popular feedback from customers, some of the best-selling products like Chicken, Baasa/Pangas, Sardine, Goat, Mackerel, and other varieties will be available at the stores. FreshToHome is now available in Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli, and Mangalore among other cities with an array of 2000+ products.

Speaking on the occasion, Shan Kadavil, Founder, FreshToHome, said, “Enabling delivery of fresh fish and meat that is preservative-free and free from any form of chemicals is the core of our brand vision. We strive to make wholesome meat that is fresh, affordable, and hygienic accessible to all. The retail store launch further strengthens our vision to have an omnichannel presence and deliver convenience to our customers along with quality. Soon, we will be opening doors to customers in more locations.”

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome is among the world’s favourite destinations for fresh, chemical-free fish, seafood, and meat and has over 2000+ varieties of products that can be conveniently ordered through the brand’s mobile app. The platform offers a range of fish, poultry, seafood, goat, and lamb along with its ready-to-cook assortment. An elaborate range like this with the best quality products is something that the consumers would love and enjoy with their families without worrying about harmful preservatives. Among all items being sold on the platform, chicken is the most preferred product amongst customers across all major metropolitan cities in India.



FreshToHome’s technology-enabled platform, Commodities Exchange empowers fishermen and farmers to electronically auction their produce to vendors who sell on www.freshtohome.com. This process eliminates middlemen and ensures that the customers get the best products within 24 – 36 hours of sourcing. Additionally, an end-to-end cold supply and 120+ quality checks including standard chemicals, antibiotics, and preservatives make FreshToHome the most reliable brand for the freshest fish and meat.

Furthermore, FreshToHome platform provides only safe and healthy products that adhere to FSSAI standards and are certified by TUV and other reputed agencies. These certifications are available on the brand’s platform.