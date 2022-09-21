Strata Strengthens Presence in South India

Bengaluru: Strata, India’s leading tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform has launched its first-ever warehousing asset in Bengaluru. The Grade-A premium warehousing property is spread over 2 lakh sq.ft. and is expected to offer a gross entry yield of 9.3%.

Located on the outskirts of India’s IT hub Bengaluru, Hoskote is emerging as an industrial foothold in Southern India. The asset is pre-leased for a period of 15 years and has a lock-in period of 7 years. Rented out by one of the biggest international logistics companies, the property is to serve as one of the most sophisticated and state-of-the-art warehousing facilities with advanced infrastructure.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sudarshan Lodha, Cofounder & CEO, Strata, said, “We are super thrilled to announce the launch of our first warehousing investment opportunity in Bengaluru. The pandemic triggered boost in e-commerce and the growing demand to expand and upgrade to state-of-the-art facilities has spurred up the demand for organized industrial and warehousing, owing to which Bengaluru especially has become an attractive investment destination. Located in the emerging industrial hub of Hoskute, a potential manufacturing center, our latest asset offers an extremely lucrative investment opportunity for our investors.”

“At Strata, a customer-centric approach and the constant pursuit of launching high-yielding assets, packaged with the ease of technology have been the elemental principles of growth and we have lived up to our promise over the past 3 years by delivering 18 premium assets,” he added.

Strata was the first proptech platform in the country to offer warehouse investment assets through a fractional route and raised Rs. 140 crore for a consortium of three grade-A warehousing asset opportunities amid the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020.

According to the ‘Market in India 2022’ Report by Netscribes India, the warehousing industry in India is expected to reach a staggering value of INR 2244 billion by 2026 showcasing a CAGR of 10.90%. Major factors contributing to this growth are a boost in e-commerce demand and the government’s emphasis on domestic manufacturing through the ‘Make In India’ movement.

Strata, since its inception in November 2019, has offered a suite of high-quality, commercial assets such as office spaces, warehouses, and industrial facilities among others. The company, today has 750+ crore worth of Asset Under Management (AUM) with total of 2.5 Million Total sq ft managed across cities such as Bengaluru, Hosur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, etc.

Strata envisions being the largest alternative investment platform in the country for retail investors by enabling them to invest in CRE assets while democratising assets and offering them on an easy-to-use online platform. Through its tech-enabled platform, Strata empowers retail investors across the globe to invest in specific commercial properties in a particular location of their choice whilst offering good yields. The company is eyeing a host of asset classes such as industrial assets, office spaces, warehouses, data centers, hotels, and hospitals, among others. The company is also eyeing sale & leaseback deals with large corporations on long-term leases. Strata currently, has over 35k users and 2100 investors.