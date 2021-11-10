Story of Nykaa in Founder's Words

Nykaa IPO: As Nykaa made its stock market debut, Founder Falguni Nayar said, "I started Nykaa at the age of 50 with no experience in retail, technology, beauty, or fashion." "I hope the Nykaa journey, an Indian-born, Indian-owned, and Indian-managed dream come true, can inspire each of you," she added.

According to sources, the 58-year-old has become India's richest self-made female billionaire.

Katrina Kaif, who announced last year that she is an investor in Nykaa, lighted the ceremonial lamp at the NSE on Wednesday at the beauty e-commerce platform's listing ceremony. Kaif launched her beauty line, Kay Beauty, on Nykaa in 2019. Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa, which traded on stock exchanges at an 80 per cent premium to its IPO price of Rs 5,352 crore.

Watch the IPO listing ceremony at the NSE.