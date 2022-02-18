StoreHippo Launches Next-Gen Solutions for Brands Planning to Win the Quick Commerce Battle

StoreHippo®, the forward-thinking eCommerce platform, has expanded its offerings to meet the needs of enterprise brands looking to capitalise on the current q-commerce boom. StoreHippo has come up with a comprehensive hyperlocal marketplace solution and a detailed dealer/vendor management solution to cater to quick commerce brands looking to break away from the typical inventory-based quick commerce model.

Quick commerce, or fast eCommerce delivery under 10–30 minutes, has ushered in the new era of eCommerce. The Quick Commerce market in India is expected to grow 10-15X in the coming five years, with 26 million addressable households (market size of $77 billion) by 2025. While current market leaders with deep pockets are leading the market with an inventory-based model, a more cost-efficient dealer-based hyperlocal marketplace model can offer a level playing field to other enterprise brands planning to foray into the promising quick commerce market.

StoreHippo’s MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architecture combined with battle-tested solutions for B2B, D2C, and different types of marketplaces makes it easy for quick commerce brands to experiment with new hybrid business models. Building a disruptive quick commerce brand is easy with StoreHippo as the platform comes with 300+ inbuilt features and 120+ seamless integrations that make it easy to design out-of-the-box solutions. With StoreHippo's unparalleled scalability and flexibility, quick commerce brands can easily and rapidly scale to any number of products, dealers/vendors, locations, etc.

Some of StoreHippo’s exclusive offerings that facilitate Q-Commerce brands are:

Without wasting money, a Dealer-powered marketplace solution can cost-effectively provide quick commerce.

Comprehensive hyperlocal marketplace solution for local grocery, Kirana, and other everyday essentials stores to become vendors.

Extensive vendor management solutions to manage everything from vendor onboarding to vendor products, commissions, and simple vendor payments.

Run the business on the go with different mobile apps for customers, vendors, and delivery boys.

for customers, vendors, and delivery boys. Inbuilt order management (OMS) and inventory management solutions with centralised control

solutions with centralised control Comprehensive solutions to leverage omnichannel commerce and meet customers on multiple touchpoints like mobile apps, online marketplaces, mobile stores, social commerce etc.

like mobile apps, online marketplaces, mobile stores, social commerce etc. A built-in multi-store eCommerce setup allows you to create location-specific sub stores.

Multilingual solutions to connect with customers in their native language.

to connect with customers in their native language. inbuilt delivery boy solution to enable q-commerce brands to onboard and manage their fleet of delivery boys.

According to Mr Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo, "The pandemic-induced new normal brought 80% growth in online grocery/daily essentials shopping. While the initial rush was about safety and ease of shopping, now customers are looking forward to faster and more efficient business models that ensure quick deliveries of micro orders. Q-commerce, or quick commerce, was born out of this very need. Enterprise brands planning to enter the segment need a cutting-edge solution to manage the end-to-end business and operations of the lightning-fast quick commerce model. StoreHippo, with its extensive hyperlocal marketplace solution and integrated delivery boy software, offers a well-rounded solution for quick commerce brands planning to launch in record time. The flexible StoreHippo platform with support for a variety of business models can be easily tweaked to suit the unique requirements of upcoming quick commerce brands. "

StoreHippo’s headless architecture gives immense creative control to quick commerce brands to create personalised buyer journeys across devices and channels. With inbuilt marketing tools and customizable design themes, quick commerce brands can easily leverage personalised marketing for higher marketing ROI. Quick commerce brands can further engage, convert, and retain buyers by offering them frictionless checkout using 60+ integrated payment gateways, digital wallets, COD, UPI, and other easy payment options.