Stargaze, World’s 1st AI Platform for Stars Unveiled

While we often dream of gazing at our favorite stars from a distance or getting their picture or autograph, Stargaze will make this dream possible for a billion Indians with its unique and dynamic Video-Based- AI-Driven Star-Fan engagement platform. Stargaze is the first-of-its-kind Made in India and Made for India app which focuses on building a holistic ecosystem for stars and their fans providing seamless engagement and connectivity through both audio and video platforms. It is the only app in the market to broadcast two-way interactive videos, powered by the latest technology (AI), and promises to be a great alternative revenue for stars who can earn from INR 10 lakh to 10 Cr per month.

The platform has received seed funding and established a strong name in the market even before the launch. The audience on Stargaze can find all their favorite stars from any genre such as sports, films, art, entertainment, music, etc, and with a single click, the fans will be able to connect, view and interact with the star of their choice. All-stars will have exclusive verified accounts on the platform. The security features in the platform enable data privacy and work as a celebrity-only space where fans can get unique and personalized specific content.

Stargaze is incubated at Atal Incubation center (AIC) under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) which is a Niti Aayog initiative and is listed in Startup India. The platform is secure with data security measures in place and is a place for renowned stars whose profiles are authenticated.

Unveiling the beta version of the app, Rahul Reddy, Founder & CEO, Stargaze said, “Over the years celebrities and fans have been finding ways to connect without disturbing the harmony of their relationship i.e., without the intrusion of negative elements. Stargaze will be an inclusive ecosystem for stars and fans. With approx. 100+ stars on board on Stargaze, and 5000+ pre-registrations we have already set a strong ground in the pre-launch phase of our platform.

As per the market analysis, India accounted for about 14% of 218 billion global app installs in 2020. As of 2019, India’s monthly active internet user base was 574 million. This is estimated to have reached 734 million by the end of 2020, registering an annual growth of 29%. Hence the future for a dynamic, value-adding, and entertaining app is seen on a rising trajectory.

Karthik Vemula, Board Member says “We have been working with a lot of international celebrities. This is the first time we are working with Indian Stars. We are excited to be creating a platform for fans in India to connect to their favorite stars”

Jayavardhan BN, Board Member added “Stargaze will be the first of its kind platform which will revolutionize the content monetization module for all the creators and artists. We are proud to have created such an advanced AI-driven technology platform”.

The major USP of Stargaze lies in its authenticity and technological adaptation. All data is stored in India, with bonafide data privacy and high-level cybersecurity. Unlike social platforms, all user profiles on Stargaze will be verified, eliminating fake followers and trolling. With 100% verified prole and an active team, Stargaze ensures content security and zero misuses. Stars get to host events at their convenience, ensuring participation.

The platform promises to revamp the star–fan interaction model and redefine monetization of content for content creators and artists and take it to a reformed level wherein a niche will be created for every star and their specific audience, helping to generate quality content.