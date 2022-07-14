Stacknexus To Hire 400 Employees In The Next 12 Months

StackNexus is all set to hire as many as 400 employees in the next 12 months. The company will be hiring for the following positions: Project Managers, Data Analysts, Data Engineers, Software Engineers, Salesforce Technical Architects, Salesforce Technical Lead, Salesforce Developers and Salesforce QA.

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total up to $4.5 trillion in 2022, which is an increase of 5.1% from 2021. This rise in the IT spend by companies is due to the boost in technology investments through the success of the digital market. The IT sector is all set to transform and is now in a position to move beyond the critical, short-term projects over the past two years and focus on the long-term ones. This will lead to bigger opportunities and the need for better infrastructure for the seamless functioning of the sector. To aid the progress of businesses across the globe, No Code Technology solutions will play a vital role, as it will give power back to the businesses by making sure IT acts as a true accelerator for them.

StackNexus, the global no code technology services company offering no code solutions and data solutions, has announced the hiring of 400 new employees in the next twelve months for Pune and Hyderabad locations to ensure that they have a dedicated workforce that will contribute to this IT expansion across the globe. Hiring will be made across different domains and will open employment avenues for both freshers and experienced professionals. The no code IT services company helps transform businesses through rapid deployment of no code IT solutions that help them realize value faster. The proven no code delivery methodology adapted by StackNexus ensures faster success in a cost-effective manner.

Being an employee first company, StackNexus values the happiness of its employees as much as the value it creates to its customers. The organization continuously strives to build a culture of inclusiveness, work-life harmony and belongingness by investing in its employees. We believe that the professionals that join us do not just join a company, but rather a vision that they can be proud of.

Speaking on this new employment announcement, Suman Akula, CEO of StackNexus said, “The hirings are correlated to the organization’s expansion plans to support the growing IT needs across the industries. It is an exciting time at StackNexus, as we are continuously expanding not just our team, but also our operations across the globe. With the addition of focused professionals to the team, we aim at building a network of efficient teams who will get the exposure and opportunity to work with the global workforce. This expansion will also help in enabling an even better customer experience for our clients.”

StackNexus is an employee first company driven by the values of empathy, passion and accountability. “We want everyone associated with us to have the freedom to learn, grow and make important decisions.”