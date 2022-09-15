Square Panda India is Best Employer for Women

Square Panda India, an innovator of quality early childhood care and education (ECCE) and educator empowerment programs in India, was honoured for being the ‘Best Employer for Women’ at the third edition of ASSOCHAM ‘Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards- 2022’ for its contribution towards promoting an all-inclusive work-culture.

The ASSOCHAM Diversity & Inclusion Excellence Awards recognise the outstanding work of the nation’s most inclusive organisations, and was held on 6th September at the Lalit Hotel, New Delhi.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ashish Jhalani, President - International Markets, Square Panda Inc. & MD Square Panda India, said, "At Square Panda India, we pride ourselves on our approach to building a more inclusive, diverse, and welcoming workplace. This recognition of us as the Best Employer for Women is a fitting tribute to our work to deepen inclusivity at the workplace across all levels. We have 40% women employees powering our various teams at different locations across India. Creating safe, happy, and inclusive workplaces that reflect best-in-class HR practices is an ongoing commitment, and we do all we can to ensure our teams are embraced, supported, and enabled to make meaningful contributions."

Square Panda India is one of the youngest companies to receive the award, and has been building a better workplace through thoughtful measures such as undertaking gamification based seminars and role-playing to educate employees, on-boarding women across India who want to return to the workforce after a career break, and engaging its employees on an ongoing basis through regular internal communications.