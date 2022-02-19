Spintly Wins the Thread Innovation Enabler Award

Spintly Inc., a leading developer of access control solutions for commercial buildings based on cloud and wireless mesh technology, today announced that it has been named as the winner of the Thread Group Innovation Enabler Award.

Launched in 2015, the Thread Innovation Enabler Award recognises early-stage companies from around the world for their innovative approach to solving IoT challenges using the Thread protocol. The award supports the creative possibilities that smaller companies can bring to the IoT ecosystem by giving them access to the resources and networking within the Thread Group.

"Start-ups can be instrumental in solving challenges plaguing connected homes and buildings. However, they often lack the funds to join consortiums and work on protocols that govern the ecosystem, "said Sujata Neidig, VP of Marketing for The Thread Group and Director of Marketing for i.MX Processors Software and Customer Programs for NXP semiconductors.

"We selected Spintly because the potential value its access management system could deliver to commercial real estate warrants further exploration," she added.

Thread is a low-power wireless mesh networking protocol built on open and proven IETF and IEEE standards aimed at simplifying and standardising IoT solutions. The thread protocol enables direct, end-to-end, secure, and scalable connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet.

Spintly now offers the world’s first fully wireless mesh access control solution with Thread, Bluetooth LE, NFC, and contactless technologies said Rohin Parkar, co-founder, president, and CEO of Spintly.

Commenting on the achievement, he said, "We are super excited to receive this award, as Thread technology aligns tightly with our product and market vision for an end-to-end, secure, IP-based approach for access control. This award paves the path to certification for our products’ compliance and interoperability with the Thread protocol, which will expand Spintly’s sales pipeline. Simultaneously, we are actively collaborating within the Thread group to develop the standard for access control. "

ISC News estimates the access control market is approximately $70 billion globally, evolving from wired on-premise applications to wireless cloud solutions. Capitalizing on this trend, Spintly is transforming the security industry with its fully wireless, cloud-based access management system that removes the complexity of deploying the typical hard-line access control solution. Operators of coworking spaces, corporate offices, and other commercial properties can improve their customers' experiences without the cost of expensive controllers, wiring, and cabling.