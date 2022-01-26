Spinny to Make Used Car Buying and Selling a Trustworthy Experience with Extra Care

Automotive consumer behaviour is increasingly being altered by the ongoing pandemic. As health and hygiene concerns take prominence amongst consumers, there is a significant change towards personal mobility and buyers are shifting to the digital world. Spinny, a full-stack used car buying platform, focuses on providing a safe and smooth used car buying and selling experience with its #WithExtraCare initiative. Nothing exemplifies this better than the growing number of buyers who’ve got a used car delivered to their home with a complete online transaction.

With a significant growth journey in 2021, Spinny, the full-stack online-to-offline used car retail platform, aims to expand to more than 30 cities by the end of 2022 and will strengthen its online deliveries to simplify the used car buying process for consumers. The company will bring more technological advancement and modern solutions with contactless home deliveries this year, in line with the increasing consumer shift towards safety, convenience, and environment-friendly personal mobility. Presently, Spinny is in 22 cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Kochi, and Coimbatore. With SellRight by Spinny®, the brand facilitates a hassle-free selling experience from the seller’s home. They are already active in the cities connected with the bigger cities, such as Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Ambala, and Karnal.

In alignment with Spinny’s principles and strategies, the company had introduced a special initiative #WithExtraCare during the pandemic peak that provided a completely contactless car buying and selling experience for customers. The protocols for social distancing and sanitization of cars have continued and earned trust from customers to set a benchmark in the automobile segment.

In 2022, the trend of personal mobility shifting steadily towards used cars continues to gain more traction. Significantly, the used car industry market numbers are slated to record a robust 15% growth uptick in FY2022. As per SIAM, pre-owned car sales are poised to increase at a 10% CAGR by 2024.

Understanding consumer concerns during the pandemic, Spinny offers a modern solution at each of its touchpoints to serve "simple and delightful car ownership" at the heart of every experience, whether buying or selling a car.

Spinny’s continuous focus on digitization keeps all safety measures in check and offers enhanced services through home deliveries and pick-ups #WithExtraCare. All Spinny employees and staff are double vaccinated and go through training to offer personalised service while maintaining social distancing and car hygiene. With each test drive, customers get a complimentary safety kit with masks, gloves, and sanitisers.

Elaborating on its performance, Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO – Spinny, said, "We take heart in Spinny’s inherent ease of usage and our quality. We believe in determining what today’s car buyer wants. We are taking the facile and fair Spinny method to new cities in India. The developments were driven by customers’ acceptance of online purchases. In 2022, we will continue to earn customers’ trust with transparency and cater to the needs of the consumers with the utmost precautions, keeping all safety measures in check."

In sync with its growth and expansion, Spinny intends to augment its workforce by 5000+ employees by the end of 2022. The company’s employee-focused policies make it a perfect environment to work and grow.

In 2021, the brand announced its association with sports icons PV Sindhu, a believer and a customer of Spinny, and Sachin Tendulkar, a strategic investor and the lead brand ambassador.