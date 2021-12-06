Spinny Donates Proceeds From Sale Of PV Sindhu's Car To Her Sporting Alma Mater: Suchitra Badminton Academy

Spinny, the pioneering full stack used car retailing platform, believes in fueling the ambitions and drive of young Indians. In line with its commitment to nurturing aspirations in diverse fields, Spinny is giving back the proceeds from the sale of PV Sindhu’s car (amounting to Rs. 12,05,000) to support and train emerging badminton talent at the Hyderabad-based Suchitra Badminton Academy, where PV Sindhu has been training for years.

In October, Spinny announced the association of badminton icon PV Sindhu as one of the captains of Squad Spinny. A true believer in Spinny’s unique value proposition and customer-centricity, Sindhu’s family sold her car with SellRight by Spinny® even before the formal association with Spinny, the car had been put on the platform for sale after the necessary quality checks as per the company’s stringent parameters.

Discussing the association, PV Sindhu revealed, “India has become one of the world’s top badminton countries – a position we will retain, given the many new stars training now. I’ve been practicing at Suchitra Badminton Academy for a long time, and I feel this fund will support younger talent. I am pleased to be part of an organization that is taking steps in nurturing future talent. If my family chose SellRight by Spinny on their own to sell my car - I know they wouldn’t just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it.”

On receiving the donation, Pradeep Raju, Founder – Suchitra Badminton Academy, stated, “Our goal has always been to do something to promote the love of sports in more people and help young badminton players practice and hone their skills at a world-class facility. We wish to make the Academy accessible for more children and such initiatives help us reach our goal of training many exceptional young athletes. We appreciate Spinny’s gesture and thank them for their generosity. This amount will be used to nurture more champions like PV Sindhu.”

The family that bought PV Sindhu’s car from Spinny, Imran Khan, owner of a cloud kitchen network said, “We were primarily looking for a quality car for the entire family, hence wanted a 7-seater. We were impressed with the quality, customer service and fair pricing from Spinny. It makes it even special when it is Sindhu’s car, and we are contributing to creating more opportunities for India’s upcoming badminton talent.

Says CEO Niraj Singh of this initiative: “Our collaboration with PV Sindhu has in part been motivated by her values, which are mirrored with our own as we aim to serve our customers an unparalleled car buying and selling experience. We are pleased to give the proceeds to the badminton academy which will nurture the budding badminton talent.”