South India Leads the Pack with 23% Market Viewership of LaLiga on Viacom18

Hyderabad: The largest contributing market to LaLiga viewership on Viacom18 in India is South India, with a 23% viewership contribution to the sport coming from the southern state. LaLiga matches and content are broadcast in India on MTV and Sports18 channels, along with Voot Select platform.

The growth in audience has been a result of focused initiatives from LaLiga to establish a deeper connection with existing fanbase and increase accessibility of the global-quality product for potential fans in the region and country. Several of these major initiatives have been undertaken in South India, including the first-ever LaLiga club visit to India when Girona FC played matches against A-League’s Melbourne FC and ISL’s Kerala Blasters in the Toyota Yaris LaLiga World Tournament in Kochi in 2018, visit of LaLiga Legend and Ambassador, Fernando Morientes, launch of the flagship LaLiga Football Schools programme and many more.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, “Our audience base in South India has been growing consistently for the last five years. The love and passion the people here have for football is a well-known fact and their appreciation for a world-class product is visible to us. The fact that LaLiga clubs have remained at the top of European football for the last 15 years, along with our focused efforts in the region, have contributed towards increasing the following and audience. We are committed to strengthening this connection we have with fans here by improving their viewing experience, organising engagements for fans and much more.”

The New Delhi office of LaLiga, which is the league’s second office in Asia, was set up in 2017. In the five years since, LaLiga has expanded the fan base exponentially, grown its social audience by 2000%, established grassroots programs and built strong relations with leading Indian companies like BKT, Dream11 and HeroVired. Other landmark initiatives include signing the Indian Men’s Cricket Team Captain, Rohit Sharma as LaLiga’s first-ever Brand Ambassador in India, bringing Girona FC to play matches in India, organising large fan viewings and events with several of the most renowned LaLiga Legends visiting and many more.