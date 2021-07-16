Somany Ceramics Marks 50 Years, Expands Footprints in India

Somany Ceramics Ltd. one of the leading players in the ceramic industry is strengthening its presence by opening new display centres & expanding showroom networks to enhance the customer experience and reach out to a larger audience.

New Delhi: Somany Ceramics Limited an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation has opened two Somany Exclusive showrooms in Delhi NCR – Shree Balaji Traders at Sohna Road, Vatika Chowk in Gurugram & Shubham Tiles in Mangolpuri market adding to a total of 374 stores Pan India.

These 2 showrooms are spread more than 2000 sq. ft. are centrally located in key market areas and will provide consumers with an extensive portfolio of tiles across various tile categories, including Ceramic Wall and Floor tiles, Polished Vitrified tiles, Glazed Vitrified tiles, Digital tiles. These launches will further strengthen the brand’s penetration in this part of the country.

By opening these showrooms Somany has strengthened its presence in one the fastest growing markets – Mangolpuri being the biggest market hub for tiles and sanitary ware where Somany opens its first exclusive showroom. Whereas the other Exclusive showroom has been opened in Gurugram which is a very important market with increasing construction and urbanization.

On this occasion Mr Abhishek Somany, Managing Director, Somany Ceramics Limited said “We are delighted to bring 2 new Somany Exclusive’s in Delhi/NCR, our biggest format franchise showroom. With these new stores opening in Delhi NCR, we will be having overall 20 stores. At Somany, it has been our constant endeavour to bring forth innovation and services in line with the needs of our customers, thereby connecting them with the latest trends. This expansion helps in bringing the company closer to its existing and potential customers & also gives us an opportunity to widen our consumer touchpoints. This year is very special to us as we are celebrating our 50th Anniversary. I would also like to show appreciation to our trade partners and stakeholders for contributing to reaching this milestone and being with us during these challenging times.