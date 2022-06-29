Social Panga strengthens senior leadership with new appointments

Bangalore/Mumbai: Social Panga, one of India’s leading integrated digital and creative-first marketing agencies, founded by Gaurav Arora and Himanshu Arora, has further strengthened its creative team. The agency has appointed Indrayudh Mitra as Senior Creative Director & Archana Sudarsan as Creative Director.

Indrayudh comes on board with a vast experience of 15 years in the sector and has worked with agencies such as RK Swamy BBDO, Grey, Ogilvy, and Mudra. He has engaged with brands like Nokia, Vodafone, Marico, Dish TV, etc. In his new role at Social Panga, he will be leading brand engagements with an integrated mandate involving BTL, digital & films too.

Archana brings in her experience of about more than 14 years of working with leading brands like Airtel, Honda, Toshiba, Canon, Philips, Medanta, Network 18, Adidas & many more. Prior to joining Social Panga, she worked with agencies like Ogilvy, Taproot Dentsu & few more. At Social Panga she will be leading a creative team to focus upon creative strategy, brand positioning & ad films.

Commenting on the appointments, Gaurav Arora Co-Founder of Social Panga said, “As we move forward to be a solution-driven, integrated advertising agency, we are excited to have Indra and Archana onboard who will play a crucial role in strengthening our creative team. Their role and contributions will play an integral part in our growth story over the coming years.”

“We focus upon creative business solutions and how we can positively impact the brand. Digital or BTL is just a channel to reach out to the audience, our core will always remain the creative solutions, he further added.

On joining Social Panga, Indrayudh Mitra stated, “After spending more than a decade in mainline, I have embarked on an integrated brand journey with Social Panga. I'm sure it will be an enriching and exciting ride.”

Archana Sudarsan commented, “It's very exciting to be a part of a set-up like Social Panga. The whole idea of being the solutions people have kept advertising interesting for me and to find myself in a place with the same mindset opens a lot of avenues. What makes my role envious is a great team of enthusiastic and proactive, creative people focused to deliver business results.”