Snapchat Casts Aksh Baghla Featuring K-Pop Sensation Aoora

Love song ‘Tere Jaisa - The Snap Song’ will release on Youtube with lyrics in 5 languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, and Bengali

Content creators play a critical role on Snapchat and this Valentine’s day, Snapchat is collaborating with Spotlight creators from across the country and the multi-talented singer-composer Aksh Baghla for an exclusive Valentine’s Day love song.

The song also features versatile rapper, singer-songwriter K-pop sensation Aoora, making his India debut in this multilingual music video, Tere Jaisa - The Snap Song.

With a K-pop vibe and some fun Snapchat elements like Snap lenses as an inspiration for cast makeup and hairdo, the music video has all it needs to be a smash hit!

The love song titled "Tere Jaisa-The Snap Song’" will feature Spotlight creators from across the country including Aksh Baghla from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, Nitanshi Goel and Hitika Sachdev from Mumbai, Tushar Shetty from Mangalore, Akash Thapa from Dehradun, Ardra Unni from Kollam in Kerala, Sneha Bakli from Kolkata, Ansh Kukreja from Hisar in Haryana, Noorin Sha from Chandigarh, Harsh Dingwani from Indore, and K-pop artist Aoora from Korea. These creators were chosen for their acting and dancing abilities, which they have been demonstrating on Spotlight - a platform that enables creators to showcase their talent and reach a large audience, thereby leveling the playing field for visibility and democratizing creativity.

Talking about his first creative collaboration with Snapchat, singer Aksh Baghla said, “It is really exciting to play cupid this Valentine’s Day by collaborating with a platform that resonates with the pulse of the GenZ audience. Tere Jaisa is one of the most exciting projects for me where I had a chance to collaborate with some of the best talents on Spotlight and none other than Aoora, my personal favorite. It is the first time that I have sung in 5 languages and I really hope music fans enjoy every version. This music video has the beautiful essence of camaraderie at its best as we all come together to celebrate love with our close friends. I am glad I got the chance to present my best for a creative platform like Spotlight.”

Speaking about his India debut, K-pop singer Aoora said, “I am beyond excited to make my debut in India with "Tere Jaisa – The Snap Song”. I love Indian Hindi songs and it has been an amazing experience to work alongside such talented Indian creators who are thriving on Spotlight through their creativity. I loved Aksh’s creative vision in this project and I am excited to see India grooving to the beats of this love song. I feel the platform has struck the right chords by creating a love anthem that will beat in everyone’s heart this Valentine's Day."

This song collaboration by Snapchat aims to bring together artists from various regions and languages of India to curate a multi-lingual music video. Under the theme of camaraderie and love, the set was called the “Snapchat Village”, where artists came together to showcase ideas related to love and friendship.

With the lyrics and music composed by Aksh Baghla, ‘Tere Jaisa - The Snap Song’ is directed under the creative vision of Rohan Sharma and Adarsh Govindan from Intercut Studios. Making the best use of in-app tools that support all kinds of content creators to grow their audience, the teasers of the music video have all been shot using the Director Mode, a new set of camera and editing tools within Snapchat that make it easy to create polished content or enhance everyday moments captured with our camera that grab the viewer's attention.