Smile Foundation Completes Phase II of Change the Game India’s Mobilizing Support training

New Delhi: Continuing with its commitment to build the capabilities of social entrepreneurs in the non-profit sphere, Smile Foundation, through its Change the Game India (CtGI) program, has completed Phase II of its training exercises on Mobilizing Support, for its Mission Education partners.

The virtual classroom course on mobilizing support is meant for social entrepreneurs and people running grassroots initiatives. It will enable them to gain an appreciation of the usefulness and importance of efficient resource mobilization for sustainability initiatives.

The training focused on equipping participants with skills to network, collaborate and raise varied support for programs from citizens and governments to strengthen their organizations.

This training was organized specifically for eight selected Mission Education partners from as many states of the country.

The course aims to help participants understand how to solicit support and commitment from a large group of stakeholders and decision makers, including governments. It then teaches them ways to involve these stakeholders meaningfully to ensure accountability and credibility.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation said, “Social entrepreneurs and grassroots organizations have been playing a crucial and complementary role with the government by creating impact on the ground. Their sustainability will serve a great purpose in achieving developmental goals of the nation.”

Smile Foundation, through its Change the Game India capacity building program, has been organizing training workshops that aim to educate non-profit sector professionals on best practices and skills to mobilize support and funds for their respective social interventions.

Change the Game India has developed an innovative blended-learning program that helps change-makers from civil society organizations and social entrepreneurs from all over the world learn and imbibe fundraising best practices.

The goal is to help social entrepreneurs working at the grassroots navigate challenging times by attracting funds from diverse sources. Smile Foundation is committed to bring ‘Civic Driven Change’ and to inculcate practices that empower people.

To achieve this, Change the Game India has curated a series of unique virtual classroom learning experiences for fundraising professionals and social entrepreneurs. Through these courses, Smile Foundation is building capabilities and empowering social entrepreneurs to diversify sources of funding and deepen organizational capacities.