Smile Foundation Certified again as a Great Place to Work®!

New Delhi: Smile Foundation has yet again been certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute as a Great Place to Work®.

Smile Foundation has been able to build upon its high-trust and high-performance culture, and the award certification stands testimony to this facet.

Smile Foundation won this recognition in 2021 also. This is the second recognition in a row for this national level non-profit organization. Coming at a time when the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the certification indicates the strength of the team at Smile Foundation and the work culture that the organization has been able to nurture and build upon.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation said, “I believe that there are so many ways to create a good organization. But only people make it a great one. I have witnessed this happening in Smile Foundation since the inception. The last two years of pandemic, the associated hardship and uncertainty, both on personal and professional fronts, have been uncommon. Our people have not only stood for each other but also created life-changing impact across the length and breadth of the country. With all humility and great pride, I can say that the very people have also created a caring and supportive work environment despite challenges all around,”

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from 60 countries partner Great Place to Work Institute for assessment and benchmarking. Great Place to Work Institute's methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across organizations.