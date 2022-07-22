Skoda Kushaq Features, On-road Price in India

Mumbai – Hot on the heels of a record-breaking June and H1 2022, ŠKODA AUTO India has introduced a host of updates and changes to its game-changing KUSHAQ SUV as part of the car’s first anniversary celebrations in India and the world.

Commenting on the revolutionary KUSHAQ, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “The KUSHAQ is the hero of INDIA 2.0 and one year on, it has been instrumental in ŠKODA AUTO India climbing one sales peak after another, with a legion of happy and satisfied customers. In line with our customer-centric approach, we use this landmark occasion in the KUSHAQ’s life cycle to introduce a host of updates that further enhance the user experience and all-new variants providing more value to our fans and users.”

The KUSHAQ range gets a new Headliner in the cabin and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System as standard across the range. Moreover, all variants powered by the 1.0 TSI are equipped with the Start-Stop Recuperation system as standard. This has improved fuel efficiency by 7-9%. The interiors now get a 20.32cm ŠKODA Infotainment System with knobs and buttons for select functions increasing ergonomics and ease of use for the driver.

Another addition is the Non-Sunroof (NSR) Style trim. It sits between the current Ambition and Style variants. The NSR Style variant is based on the 1.0 TSI Style. It will offer a 4-dial medium analogue instrument cluster and will be exclusive with the 6-speed manual transmission, thus offering one more value price-point for the customer. The top-of-the-line Style variant with the Sunroof is now upgraded with a 20.32cm ŠKODA Virtual Cockpit for the driver’s instrument console in place of analogue dials.

The celebrations continue with the engines being the tried and tested 1.0 TSI with the choice of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. The performance-oriented 1.5 TSI EVO engine will also continue with the familiar 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic.

The KUSHAQ range is now available in 5 variants, starting from ACTIVE, AMBITION, STYLE (NSR), STYLE and the recently launched KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO.