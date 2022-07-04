Skoda Auto India Shatters All Records in June and H1 2022

Mumbai– While the monsoons are just about setting in across the country, it’s raining records at ŠKODA AUTO India. INDIA 2.0, an endeavour that began in 2018, is seeing the company break its own sales records and set new ones month after month. June 2022 has seen 6,023 ŠKODAs find new homes across India. This is after breaking a decade-old record with 5,608 units in March 2022. Year-on-Year, June 2022 is a rise of 721% compared to the 734 cars sold in June 2021. Above all, ŠKODA AUTO India has crossed the annual sales of 23,858 units in 2021 with 28,899 units already sold in H1 2022.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “Both our INDIA 2.0 products have entered the market in an extremely challenging backdrop. A global pandemic, intermittent lockdowns, economic upheaval, geopolitical instability, and now a continued semiconductor shortage upsetting the supply chain. So, it’s an incredible achievement for all of us at ŠKODA AUTO India to continue breaking and setting new sales records. It’s the result of all-around work from all our teams. Not just in terms of the product, but in terms of customer satisfaction, a wider, deeper penetration of our all-new customer touchpoints and a series of consumer-centric service campaigns. Also playing a big role are our dealer partners who have done a stellar job. Together, we will ensure that 2022 will be our ‘Biggest Year’ in India.