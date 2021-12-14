Skoda Auto India Expands Customer Touchpoints in Telangana

Hyderabad: ŠKODA AUTO India has been steadily expanding its market presence across India with a focus on southern India. The Czech auto brand has grown its customer touchpoints by 84% in the southern market over the last year, where the dealer network grew from 38 touchpoints in 2020 to 70 touchpoints in 2021. This expansion plan is in alignment with the brand’s strategy of moving closer to customers by increasing the number of touchpoints across the country. This rapid expansion of the dealer network in the south, has resulted in 90% growth in sales, across southern region.

ŠKODA AUTO India has also doubled its city-wise presence in southern India, from 19 cities in December 2019 to 38 in November 2021. Along with the metro cities, the brand is now equipped and ready to serve customers in markets like Shimoga, Karur, Dindigul, Muvatupuzha and Kannur, with further plans to enter Tirupati, Karimnagar, Gulbarga, Bellary and Anantpur in the coming months.

ŠKODA AUTO India’s expansion in the south also coincides with the recording of over 20,000 bookings for the KUSHAQ SUV. Commenting on the successful expansion in 2021, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “Southern India is one of the most important markets for us and is vital to our growth strategy. While the industry faced headwinds in the recent past, this growth is testimony to our focused expansion plan. The inauguration of these new facilities is an important part to deliver on our business objectives, and will offer customers best-in-class services at their convenience.”

He further added, “It isn’t mere coincidence that just as our expansion strategy is spreading its wings, our newer products like the KUSHAQ, which has crossed 20,000 bookings, are finding new homes quicker.”

MODERN DEALERSHIP FACILITIES WITH STREAMLINED BUSINESS PROCESSES

Besides sheer numbers, these dealerships follow a uniform ŠKODA AUTO-imbibed theme of signature architecture, functional interiors, and rationalized business processes with an aim to enhance the overall customer experience. The architectural concept of the dealership design reflects ŠKODA AUTO’s philosophy expressed in the slogan: “Simply Clever with a Human Touch” in line with the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project,

The aesthetics of the dealership facility is characterized by clear and simple shapes, harmonious colour combinations, modular design features, and a modern lighting concept. The exteriors of the ŠKODA AUTO dealerships will be the brand’s most powerful statement in the day and night - clear, transparent, modern, and open.