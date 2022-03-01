Skoda Auto India Clocks 428pc YoY Rise in Feb 2022

Mumbai – After launching the all-new SLAVIA 1.0 TSI, ŠKODA AUTO India continues its juggernaut by registering sales of 4,503 units for the month of February 2022. Year-on-year, February 2022 sales is a significant jump of 428% compared to the 853 units sold in February 2021.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it’s about having more happy customers and fans of ŠKODA AUTO in India. This is the perfect platform for our newest family members, the SLAVIA 1.0 TSI and the SLAVIA 1.5 TSI sedans to arrive and drive us to even greater heights in the coming months.”

The sales of February 2022 were driven primarily by the KUSHAQ SUV launched in July 2021. It is the first product launched under the India 2.0 strategy and based on the made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. As phase 2 of India 2.0, the all-new ŠKODA SLAVIA 1.0 TSI sedan was launched yesterday, and the SLAVIA 1.5 TSI, with a completely new engine and performance traits will be launched on March 3, 2022.