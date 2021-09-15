Skit Launches On Microsoft Azure Marketplace To Accelerate Innovations And Target Over 140 Global Geographies

Bangalore: Leading Voice AI Company, Skit today has announced that its solution has launched on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, to unlock its growth capabilities. The availability will help Skit accelerate innovations and scale operations, reaching Microsoft Azure customers.

Customer service function has evolved significantly, and today experiences are as important as the final product or service. However, customers still face issues of rigid or complex menu options, long wait times in call centre queues, multiple call transfers or even call disconnects. The missing element is Skit’s technology, which can both automate call centre queries as well as kick-start real-time intelligent human-like conversations.

The Azure Marketplace launch comes after Skit joined Microsoft for Startups. The program is designed for high-potential start-ups and solutions targeting enterprise customers. It helps businesses unlock growth opportunities with a set of technical benefits that are exclusive to participating start-ups. The collaboration will positively impact both Skit and Microsoft customer-journeys.

“Joining the Microsoft for Startups program was an important step in our effort to get more enterprise customers to explore the future of multilingual customer interaction,” said Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Skit on the collaboration. “We have had a very successful year, and the momentum continues. So far, we have automated over 15 million calls and considering the current uptake, we expect these numbers to grow exponentially. We are working with enterprises in India to cater to new-age customers, who demand updated experiences. This collaboration with Microsoft will help us accelerate innovation and fine-tune our product for global enterprises,” he added.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Skit to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Leveraging its proprietary Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, VIVA, a voice AI-based platform, helps automate contact centre operations. Backed by 100 million hours of training data, VIVA supports over 16 languages with over 160 dialects and automates 80% of contact centre operations. Taking the voicebot a notch above, Skit has added a layer of emotion and intent sensing feature, giving them the ability to have multi-turn personalized conversations with context retention capabilities. Enterprise clients have recorded 40-50% reduction in average call handle time, a 40-60% drop in operational costs and CSAT scores of 4.5+ post-deployment of VIVA.