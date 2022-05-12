SKANDA Aerospace To Invest Rs. 250 Crores In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Skanda Aerospace Technology Private Limited (SATPL) plans to invest Rs. 250 crores to set up a facility in Hyderabad. SATPL is a joint venture between Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools (RMVT) and Rave Gears, LLC, Texas, USA, and their production facility became the first private company having the capability to manufacture helicopter gears and gearboxes in India.

The joint venture (SATPL) will have a 55% holding by Rave Gears while RVMT & Investors hold 45%. The JV company will invest Rs. 250 Cr and employ 1000 people in the next 3 to 5 years.

Skanda Aerospace has also committed to providing annual orders to the tune of $9M.

Located in Texas, USA, Rave Gears LLC is a designer, manufacturer, and system integrator of gears and precision drive trains catering to aerospace, defence, automotive, and industrial customers worldwide. Rave Gears supplies major OEMs like Boeing, Bell, Collins, BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Mclaren, Nascar, etc.

Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools is a leading supplier of High Precision Products and subassemblies to leading OEMs such as Boeing, GE Aviation, Eaton, Honeywell etc.