Simpliforge Launches India's First State-of-the-art Robotic Concrete 3D Printer at Charvitha Meadows

Simpliforge Creations, provider of additive manufacturing solutions, today launched their first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art Robotic Construction 3D Printer. Claimed to be India’s first and South Asia’s largest Robotic Construction 3D printer, the printer was inaugurated by Sri Thaneeru Harish Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Telangana, at Charvitha Meadows in Siddipet. Present along with the Minister were Mr. Amit Ghule, Founder & COO, Simpliforge Creations, and Mr Dhruv Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Simpliforge Creations who shared the innovative aspects of the machine and spoke about plans for innovative constructions to be handled by the robotic arm printer.

Construction 3D Printing is a technology set to address the unique housing needs of India for remote constructions as well as innovative designs. Simpliforge’s Robotic Arm Construction 3D Printer is not only the largest Construction 3D Printer in India but also the first of this size in South Asia. The 3D Printer can print landscaping elements, furniture, statues, and wall façade, among others, to full-scale civil structures. The printer is capable of working with environment-friendly materials like geopolymers and clay, with Simpliforge launching its proprietary construction material ‘SIMPLICRETE’ as well. The advantages of Additive Manufacturing being minimal wastage, shortened supply chains, optimal resource utilization and decentralized manufacturing are being brought to the construction Industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Minister Harish Rao said, “Innovation can happen anywhere, it need not be a Tier I Metro city, but even a small town like Siddipet. The 3D printer is one such milestone initiative. It gives me immense joy to be launching this state-of-the-art technology at Charvitha Meadows. I congratulate the entire team of Simpliforge for this remarkable landmark and wish them all the best to continue to contribute to the needs of their industry and position Siddipet as the hub of such advanced technology innovations.”

Expressing his delight on the launch of this innovation, Mr. Amit Ghule, Founder & COO, Simpliforge Creations, said, “We are humbled by the presence of our Hon’ble Minister Harish Rao garu for launching our project. The current 3D printer can create structures up to 7m in size, making it the largest Robotic Concrete 3D Printer in India, and in fact, the entire South Asian region. Further, the range of the printer can be increased as required. Robotic Concrete 3D printer provides better design versatility and freedom to the designers whilst also being easy to deploy at project sites than gantry style printers, making it attractive to designers and project developers alike.”

“Charvitha Meadows is a one-of-its-kind and new-age gated community with plots and villas in Siddipet, Telangana. It’s a futuristic world designed with a sustainable approach for holistic living. We are proud to collaborate with Simpliforge and excited to embark on this remarkable journey towards innovation”, said Hari Krishna J, MD & CEO at Apsuja Infratech (Charvitha Meadows).

Mr Dhruv Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Simpliforge Creations adding more details on the technology said, “At Charvitha Meadows, we are printing a number of artistic elements for its Sanjeevani Park, positioning it to be India’s first park of its kind. The design philosophy of Charvitha Meadows is sustainable living with amalgamation of futuristic technologies. This Robotic 3D printing technology is chosen considering the ecological advantages of the technology and the design freedom it offers. We greatly appreciate the Telangana Government for always being the pioneer in promoting innovative technologies and also working towards setting up a ‘National Centre for Additive Manufacturing’, showing the government’s proactive interest in pushing this technology ahead.”

Equipped with a large materials library, niche design expertise and sound domain knowledge for technology applications, Simpliforge Creations aims to expand globally with its technology. The company envisions constructing unique civil structures while developing robotic technology to enable smart construction in India and abroad. This technology also gives design freedom to architects and structural engineers to experiment with unique structures for novel construction.