Simple ONE Scooter Test Ride From July 20th

May 30, 2022, 15:29 IST
Simple Energy, India's leading electric vehicle and clean energy start-up, today announced the test ride schedule for its flagship scooter, the Simple ONE. The test rides will be conducted in 13 cities across India and will be open to consumers who are interested in trying out the much anticipated electric scooter.

According to the schedule provided by the company, the first phase of test rides will begin on the 20th of July in Bangalore, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji, and other cities. Customers can reserve test ride slots on the company's website. Simple also intends to conduct tests in several more cities in the upcoming months.

Schedule:

Date and Month

 Place

20th-22nd July

Bangalore, Karnataka

26th-27th July

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

31st July-1st August

Hyderabad, Telangana

5th-6th August

Pune, Maharashtra

5th-6th August

Mumbai, Maharashtra

10th-11th August

Panaji, Goa

15th-16th August

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

20th-21st August

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

25th-26th August

Jaipur, Rajasthan

30th-31st August

NCR, New Delhi

4th-5th September

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

9th-10th September

Patna, Bihar

14th-15th September

Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

 

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said, "We are delighted to begin the test rides and give customers a sense of what we have been building. We aim to offer the maximum number of test rides to those who have been waiting to ride the Simple One. Additionally, we plan to add more cities in the coming months."

Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple has taken the conscious call to defer the delivery of the ONE. Thus, the deliveries begin soon after the test rides, with the scooter being priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. It can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 on the website.


