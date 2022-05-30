Simple ONE Scooter Test Ride From July 20th

Simple Energy, India's leading electric vehicle and clean energy start-up, today announced the test ride schedule for its flagship scooter, the Simple ONE. The test rides will be conducted in 13 cities across India and will be open to consumers who are interested in trying out the much anticipated electric scooter.

According to the schedule provided by the company, the first phase of test rides will begin on the 20th of July in Bangalore, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji, and other cities. Customers can reserve test ride slots on the company's website. Simple also intends to conduct tests in several more cities in the upcoming months.

Schedule:

Date and Month Place 20th-22nd July Bangalore, Karnataka 26th-27th July Chennai, Tamil Nadu 31st July-1st August Hyderabad, Telangana 5th-6th August Pune, Maharashtra 5th-6th August Mumbai, Maharashtra 10th-11th August Panaji, Goa 15th-16th August Ahmedabad, Gujarat 20th-21st August Indore, Madhya Pradesh 25th-26th August Jaipur, Rajasthan 30th-31st August NCR, New Delhi 4th-5th September Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 9th-10th September Patna, Bihar 14th-15th September Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said, "We are delighted to begin the test rides and give customers a sense of what we have been building. We aim to offer the maximum number of test rides to those who have been waiting to ride the Simple One. Additionally, we plan to add more cities in the coming months."

Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple has taken the conscious call to defer the delivery of the ONE. Thus, the deliveries begin soon after the test rides, with the scooter being priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. It can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 on the website.