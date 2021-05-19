Silver Rate Falls to All Time Low, Check Silver Price Today

In three days, the price of silver has increased by Rs 3,200. Today, the prices have been fell by Rs 1000 per Kg from 77,500 to 78,500. The price rose to over Rs 79,000 in August last year. Silver prices in international markets are influenced by a variety of factors, including inflation expectations, dollar movement, and global liquidity conditions. Additionally, risk-averse investors will shift money from equities and other risky assets to gold and silver.

