Signify Expands 3D-printed Lighting Range in India with 3D-printed Downlight for Professional Customers

Hyderabad –Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has expanded its 3D-printed lighting range with the launch of the Philips Green Perform Perfect fit downlight, India’s first 3D-printed downlight for professional customers. This unique product is available in six size options to fit any existing ceiling cut-out, thereby offering a perfect fit and eliminating the need for any additional accessories or expensive renovation.

The new downlight is more sustainable and has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional downlights, as it is manufactured with recyclable polycarbonate and is also more energy efficient with a 100 lumen/watt efficacy. Customers can also recycle these luminaires at the end of their lifespan, which feeds into the circular economy.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD, Signify South Asia said: “Our Philips Green Perform Perfect fit downlight offers a sustainable and convenient option for professional customers looking to either replace their existing downlights or to install new ones. Our 3D-printed range of lighting provides customers the flexibility to choose from a wide range of sizes and color options to suit their unique requirements, while also enabling them to lower their carbon footprint with a sustainably-manufactured luminaire that can also be recycled later.”

The Philips Green Perform Perfect fit downlight is available in three light output options (900, 1400 and 1900 lumens) and five premium metallic color options to match an existing building’s interiors in various professional applications such as retail, office and hospitality.

Professional customers can customize their product by choosing the desired size, lighting color temperature, lumen and luminaire color. They can then download the specification sheet to share it with a Philips lighting partner for placing their order.

Signify also offers a wide range of 3D-printed luminaires with innovative designs and an infinite combination of colors, textures and shapes for a truly unique and bespoke product. These are available on the same website.