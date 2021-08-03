Shree Cements to Gift India’s Olympic Winners Free Cement to Build their Dream Homes

Mumbai/Kolkata: Shree Cements, one of India’s top three cement manufacturers celebrates India’s winners at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The company has announced to offer winners free cement to help them build their dream homes.

“India’s athletes are competing at the highest level of sporting prowess and doing us proud. As both an Indian and a sports enthusiast, I feel that it is important to give back a little something for all that they are doing” said Mr. H. M. Bangur Managing Director, Shree Cements Ltd.

With this gesture, they have taken their commitment to sports even further, by honouring those who have done our country proud

Shree Cements is one of India’s fastest growing cement producers. Today they produce around 44.4 million metric tons per annum (International and domestic). The company brings with it a diversified portfolio of products like Shree Jung Rodhak Cement, Bangur Cement, Roofon, and Rockstrong Cement

With Mirabai Chanu opening the medal tally, the nation waits anxiously for India to bag more medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Shree Cement wishes all the participants the best