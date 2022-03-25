Shiva Rajkumar Opens Kalyan Jewellers Kammanahalli Store in Bengaluru

Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most-trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its new showroom at Kammanahallu, Bengaluru. The showroom was inaugurated by leading actor and Kalyan Jewellers brand ambassador Shiva Rajkumar, who was accompanied by the company’s Chairman and Managing director - T S Kalyanaraman and Executive Directors Rajesh Kalyanaraman and Ramesh Kalyanaraman. This is the company’s 8th outlet in Bengaluru city.

On this occasion, Kalyan Jewellers’ brand ambassador, Shiva Rajkumar said, “I have been a part of Kalyan Jewellers family since their first showroom in Karnataka - and now they have 17 outlets in the state, 8 of which are in Bengaluru. I am very proud of my association with this brand, and I feel happy to say that Kalyan Jewellers has been able to spread its wings to many regions only because you have accepted them with open arms. I am confident that the patrons of this brand will appreciate this new offering.”

Talking about the new showroom, T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, "As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. We are delighted to announce the launch of yet another showroom in Bengaluru. On this occasion, we would like to extend gratitude to our brand ambassador Shri. Shiva Rajkumar for being part of our growth journey. We promise to continue working towards offering the best to our customers while staying true to the company’s core values of trust and transparency in times to come."

The new showroom in Kammanahalli, Bengaluru is the company’s 153rd showroom globally and 123rd in India.

Celebrating the grand inauguration, Kalyan Jewellers has reintroduced the widely-popular offer of up to 20% discount on diamond, uncut and precious stone jewellery. As for customers buying gold jewellery - they can benefit from the buy 1 gram gold & get 1 gram silver free offer. These concessions can be availed till the end of the month.

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery).

Kalyan Jewellers has rolled out extensive measures to ensure a safe retail environment for the brand’s employees and customers. As part of Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘We Care’ COVID-19 guidelines, the company has instituted the highest level of safety and precautionary measures across showrooms. The company has also appointed a ‘Safety Measure Officer’ to ensure safety protocol guidelines are strictly followed.