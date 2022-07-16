Shell India Launches Engine Oil for Three-wheelers

Shell, the global market leader in finished lubricants, today announced the launch of Shell Engine Oil designed and customised specially for three-wheelers. The three–wheeler segment has been growing year-on-year and plays a critical role in the country’s mobility needs by providing last-mile connectivity.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, “At Shell, we believe in a glocal approach, where we bring the best of our global knowledge and resources to curate indigenous offerings in line with local customer needs. Our three-wheeler engine oil is the best example of championing this approach where Shell India has led the development of this product and opened opportunities for its global markets to adopt it. With Shell’s three-wheeler engine oil, we hope to address the needs of the Indian auto-drivers who play a critical role in urban transport, especially last-mile connectivity”.

Three-wheeler drivers in India have been facing multiple challenges regarding Indian roads, traffic & weather conditions in terms of overheating of the engine, increased cost of maintenance and the need for quality products. Shell with its global technological credentials has developed a customized engine oil which comes with Active Cleansing Technology that keeps the engine clean and protected at high temperatures, thereby, extending its engine life while maintaining high-quality standards. This engine oil is multi-fuel applicable for CNG, LPG, PETROL & DIESEL engines. The product has been launched pan-India in two pack sizes 1 litre and 500 ML with an MRP of Rs 305 and Rs 169 respectively.