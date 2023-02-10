Shaping The Luxury Retail Roadmap

Stoli Group, the world’s leading premium vodka and spirits producer, is proud to announce its official partnership with Maserati MSG Racing ahead of the upcoming ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

This alliance is based on three fundamental pillars Responsible Drinking, and Sustainability. As a brand Stoli Vodka is on a purpose-led mission to change the way people consume vodka, and to place the brand firmly into the Formula E eco-system. The Season 9 partnership leverages a narrative to empower customers to act and channel their thoughts to make the world a better place. The collaboration with Maserati MSG Racing creates a platform for the development of impactful sustainability messaging that is memorable, real, and believable.

Further to this association, Mr. Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group commented, “We are delivering one vision and one mission: to establish the most powerful and sustainable ultra-luxury spirits and wines portfolio by 2025. To that end, we are thrilled to sponsor Maserati MSG Racing. We are proud to have a partner that boldly matches our sustainability vision in innovative ways, and on multiple fronts. While a successful sustainable journey can’t be achieved alone, together we can make a lasting difference. Maserati MSG Racing and the Stoli Group are united in the pursuit of excellence and not only want to be the best but strive to achieve the unachievable.”

The Maserati MSG Racing partnership with Stoli Group heralds an exciting new era for Formula E in India. The racing event scheduled on February 11, 2023, at Hyderabad Street Track will be a great opportunity for Indian fans to witness a unique blend of luxury and thrill.

James Rossiter, Team Principle, Maserati MSG Racing added, “We continue to be immensely proud of our partnership with the Stoli Group. It’s no secret that our partners are an essential component of our team – simply put, we couldn’t race without you. What sets us apart though, and makes our team and our collaborations so special, is that we focus on partnerships with purpose. Together in Season 8, we made a tangible impact by standing united. We showed what was possible when you utilize your platform for good and people notice. Working with such committed and passionate partners is a privilege and a joy for us and we look forward to many more successful seasons together”.

The Stoli Group has a concrete and prolonged association with VBev in India, a dynamic company facilitating the import, marketing, and sales of International Spirits, Wines, and Beers in India.

Mr. Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO VBev India, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to represent the Stoli Group in the Indian sub-continent and to be able to support an esteemed partnership with Maserati MSG Racing in India. The Group has invested heavily in sustainability initiatives by reducing its carbon footprint and its support for renewable energy sources. We at VBev support this initiative and look forward to aiding the group's vision in setting a new benchmark for ultra-premium spirits in our region".

To create further engagement around this association, VBev rolled out a campaign ‘Liberate Your Martini’ with Stoli® Vodka across key cities in India and provided an opportunity for the consumers to watch the Maserati MSG racing live.