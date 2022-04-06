Searches For Beauty Salons, Spas Jumped 34% Amidst Decline in COVID Cases and Wedding Season

Bangalore: Relaxation of COVID protocols due to the decline in cases and the onset of the wedding season, has triggered a jump in searches for beauty salons, spas, and make-up artists across India, reports the latest Just Dial Consumer Insights.

The latest consumer search trends on Just Dial, India’s largest local search engine, suggest that searches for beauty services jumped by 34% during the JFM 2022 quarter vis-à-vis OND 2021 quarter. The demand growth rate for beauty services in Tier-II towns and cities was rapidly growing and is now catching up with Tier-I cities. The demand growth in Tier-I cities was 42% and 39% in Tier-II cities.

The most sought-after beauty service on the platform was salons and it made up for almost 66% of the searches for all beauty services. Demand for spas made up for 29% of the searches while that for make-up artists contributed 5%.

Commenting on the consumer trends, Mr. Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial said: “Decline in COVID cases, relaxations in protocols, and the forthcoming wedding season has rejuvenated hopes for beauty salon and spa owners. The industry was hit hard due to the impact of COVID but now we are witnessing a rise in demand for beauty services on our platform. Hence, we are enriching our platform with credible information that helps users get authentic information on local beauty services. The rise in demand is testament to how Just Dial has aggregated online the local beauty salons and spas online helping them to enhance their online reach.”

The latest insights also suggest that at a pan-India level searches for beauty salons have gone up by 32%, spas by 40%, and make-up artists by 14%. In Tier-I cities, searches for beauty salons grew by 45%, spas by 40%, and make-up artists by 30%. Searches for beauty salons in Tier-II towns and cities grew by 40%, spas by 43%, and make-up artists by 9.3%.

Searches for both salons and spas were at par in Tier-I cities. Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore were the top-3 cities with maximum demand for beauty salons. Delhi generated almost 61% of the searches for spas followed by Mumbai and Ahmedabad. For makeup artists, Delhi and Mumbai contributed to 54% of the searches.

Most of the searches for beauty salons in Tier-II towns and cities took place in Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, and Patna. Spas were mostly in demand in Lucknow, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, and Dehradun. With wedding season around the corner, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Kanpur, and Patna saw maximum demand for make-up artists.